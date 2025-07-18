Left Menu

Himachal CM Unveils 108-Foot Flag at Jakhu Temple Amid Relief Efforts

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unfurled a 108-foot-tall religious flag at Jakhu Hanuman Temple in Shimla. The ceremony underscores Himachali devotion and tradition while reflecting on ongoing monsoon relief efforts. CM Sukhu urged the Union Government for a special aid package and announced future temple beautification plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:51 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a symbolic gesture highlighting devotion and tradition, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unfurled a 108-foot-tall religious flag at the historic Jakhu Hanuman Temple in Shimla. The ceremony took place against the backdrop of monsoon devastation across the state, intensifying calls for a special relief package from the Union Government.

Amid the celebrations, CM Sukhu reaffirmed commitments to accelerate relief and rehabilitation efforts. He engaged with media outlining plans to enhance the temple's surroundings, proposing the installation of a grand Lord Ram statue post-forest clearance. The revelation emphasized balancing spiritual sanctity with environmental preservation.

With monsoon recovery in full swing, CM Sukhu accentuated coordination across political lines, liaising with former CM Jairam Thakur and briefing Union Ministers about the extensive damage. Initiatives such as a ₹5,000 rent assistance scheme for displaced families underscore the government's proactive approach to overcoming calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

