UAE-India CEPA Ventures into Varanasi: A Gateway for Global Innovation

In a bid to bolster innovation ties, the UAE-India CEPA Council and the Atal Incubation Centre Mahamana Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (AIC-MFIE-IM-BHU) co-hosted a significant Start-up Showcase in Varanasi. The event, part of the UAE-India CEPA Council Start-up Series, highlighted the CEPA Council's dedication to nurturing entrepreneurship across India.

A major highlight was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UAE-India CEPA Council and AIC-MFIE-IM-BHU. This agreement seeks to promote deeper collaboration in areas of innovation and entrepreneurship with a strong emphasis on youth-led and technology-driven ventures. The partnership aims to facilitate cross-border scaling and knowledge exchange between the UAE and India.

Mr. Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the UAE-India CEPA Council, underscored the importance of the Start-up Series, emphasizing its role in elevating promising Indian ventures to global platforms. Professor P.V. Rajeev of AIC-MFIE-IM-BHU praised the collaboration for opening new avenues for young entrepreneurs through global mentorship. The event concluded with a trailer of the Start-Up Series and an interactive session with Mr. Aljneibi, aiming to give deeper insights into the Series' offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)