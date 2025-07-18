Modi Heralds Infrastructure Revolution in West Bengal with Key Inaugurations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spearheaded a series of pivotal infrastructure projects in West Bengal's Durgapur, targeting sectors like Oil and Gas, Power, Road, and Rail. These initiatives underscore a robust effort to enhance the region's development.

A major highlight was the laying of the foundation stone for the Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) City Gas Distribution project in Bankura and Purulia, valued at approximately Rs 1,950 crore. This initiative promises PNG and CNG supplies to households and industries, subsequently propelling employment growth in the area.

Moreover, Modi also inaugurated the Durgapur to Kolkata section of the Natural Gas Pipeline, forming a part of the expansive Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project. This pipeline, costing over Rs 1,190 crore, will ensure natural gas reaches numerous households, further contributing to regional employment.

In a push for cleaner energy, Modi introduced Retrofitting Pollution Control Systems at key thermal power stations, a venture worth over Rs 1,457 crore. Additionally, the doubling of the Purulia-Kotshila Rail Line aims to bolster industrial connectivity, while new road over bridges are set to enhance traffic safety and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)