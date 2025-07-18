Left Menu

Modi Heralds Infrastructure Revolution in West Bengal with Key Inaugurations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several development projects in West Bengal's Durgapur across sectors such as Oil and Gas, Power, Road, and Rail. Significant ventures include the BPCL City Gas Distribution project and the Durgapur to Kolkata gas pipeline, aimed at boosting infrastructure and employment in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates several projects (Photo/Youtube: Narendra Modi) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spearheaded a series of pivotal infrastructure projects in West Bengal's Durgapur, targeting sectors like Oil and Gas, Power, Road, and Rail. These initiatives underscore a robust effort to enhance the region's development.

A major highlight was the laying of the foundation stone for the Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) City Gas Distribution project in Bankura and Purulia, valued at approximately Rs 1,950 crore. This initiative promises PNG and CNG supplies to households and industries, subsequently propelling employment growth in the area.

Moreover, Modi also inaugurated the Durgapur to Kolkata section of the Natural Gas Pipeline, forming a part of the expansive Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project. This pipeline, costing over Rs 1,190 crore, will ensure natural gas reaches numerous households, further contributing to regional employment.

In a push for cleaner energy, Modi introduced Retrofitting Pollution Control Systems at key thermal power stations, a venture worth over Rs 1,457 crore. Additionally, the doubling of the Purulia-Kotshila Rail Line aims to bolster industrial connectivity, while new road over bridges are set to enhance traffic safety and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

