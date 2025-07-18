Left Menu

Stalling Restart: The Standoff Over Iraqi Kurdish Oil Exports

Despite Baghdad's claim of immediate resumption, Iraqi Kurdish oil exports remain stalled due to unresolved negotiations and lack of written agreements. Drone attacks on oilfields have exacerbated the situation, further impeding the resumption efforts and cutting the region's oil output significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:09 IST
Stalling Restart: The Standoff Over Iraqi Kurdish Oil Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The anticipated resumption of Kurdish oil exports from Iraq is facing delays, according to sources, despite the federal government's assurances of an immediate restart. The ongoing negotiations between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government have yet to resolve critical issues that have blocked oil flows to Turkey's Ceyhan port since March 2023.

Bringing new challenges to this impasse are recent drone attacks on regional oilfields, thought to be orchestrated by Iran-backed militias, which have disrupted operations. So far, oil output has reduced significantly due to these strikes, casting further doubt on when exports might resume.

While the Kurdistan Regional Government announced a tentative agreement with Baghdad, sources warn that no detailed financial plan has been finalized. Agreements are strained by the outstanding demands of oil companies, concerned over contract terms and unresolved debts totaling nearly $1 billion. With no entity yet claiming responsibility for the attacks, the situation remains precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025