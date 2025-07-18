Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Landslide Zones Stable Amid Intense Monsoon

Landslide-prone areas in Himachal Pradesh remain stable, with only Sanarli-2 in Mandi District under moderate risk. The State Emergency Operation Centre is monitoring 22 locations, with the majority reporting low risk. Authorities urge continued vigilance as intense monsoon rains persist, underlining the potential for sudden slope failures.

Heavy rains likely to continue in Himachal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has announced that landslide-prone zones across Himachal Pradesh are currently stable, with only Sanarli-2 in Mandi district facing moderate risk as of July 18. Other monitored sites report minimal activity, a reassuring sign during the intense monsoon season. The latest landslide monitoring report encompasses 22 locations in the districts of Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, and Solan.

Carrying out routine checks, authorities classify areas like Kotropi, Baldun (Nurpur), Dharamshala, and Tattapani as 'low-risk', suggesting minor to no ground disturbances but underlined by continuous surveillance. Focus intensifies at Sanarli-2 in Mandi, where the possibility of increased instability is closely watched. Conversely, Shimla's Jutogh and Dagshai sites show reassuring stability.

In Mandi, Griffon Peak's sub-zones and Ghoda Farm remain under low-risk monitoring, while the Vishwakarma Temple risk assessment rests on weather data in the absence of on-site sensors. Emphasizing the need for vigilance, officials caution communities in Mandi and Kangra to stay alert for potential landslide threats, noting the unpredictability of intense monsoon rains.

