Himachal Pradesh Landslide Zones Stable Amid Intense Monsoon

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has announced that landslide-prone zones across Himachal Pradesh are currently stable, with only Sanarli-2 in Mandi district facing moderate risk as of July 18. Other monitored sites report minimal activity, a reassuring sign during the intense monsoon season. The latest landslide monitoring report encompasses 22 locations in the districts of Mandi, Kangra, Shimla, and Solan.

Carrying out routine checks, authorities classify areas like Kotropi, Baldun (Nurpur), Dharamshala, and Tattapani as 'low-risk', suggesting minor to no ground disturbances but underlined by continuous surveillance. Focus intensifies at Sanarli-2 in Mandi, where the possibility of increased instability is closely watched. Conversely, Shimla's Jutogh and Dagshai sites show reassuring stability.

In Mandi, Griffon Peak's sub-zones and Ghoda Farm remain under low-risk monitoring, while the Vishwakarma Temple risk assessment rests on weather data in the absence of on-site sensors. Emphasizing the need for vigilance, officials caution communities in Mandi and Kangra to stay alert for potential landslide threats, noting the unpredictability of intense monsoon rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)