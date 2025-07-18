Assam CM Advances Education, Distributes 342 Recruitment Letters

In a significant stride towards transparent and merit-based recruitment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed out appointment letters to 342 new recruits in the Department of Higher (Technical) Education. The ceremony, held at Gauhati Medical College's auditorium, underlined the government's commitment to bolstering the state's educational infrastructure.

Among those appointed, 236 are set to join the state's polytechnic institutions as lecturers, covering both technical and non-technical disciplines. Additionally, 85 Senior Instructors, along with 21 librarians, will be placed in engineering colleges and polytechnics, marking another step towards the government's employment targets.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Sarma highlighted that under the current administration, 1,21,182 jobs have been created. He emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance academic standards and skill development to meet the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Initiatives include establishing a semiconductor industry, ethanol facility, and numerous infrastructure projects that promise to further expand employment and innovation opportunities in Assam.

