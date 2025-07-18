Left Menu

Tata Sons Establishes AI-171 Memorial Trust with Rs. 500 Crore Pledge

Tata Sons formalized the AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust for Air India flight victims, pledging Rs 500 crores with Tata Trusts. The trust supports affected families, professionals, and infrastructure rebuilding. ALPA India urges factual reporting, warning against speculative media coverage on the crash.

Tata Sons, on Friday, completed the registration of 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' in Mumbai, a public charitable initiative aimed at supporting victims of the Air India flight AI-171 accident. The trust will offer both immediate and ongoing support to the deceased's dependents, injured individuals, and others affected by the tragic incident.

Additionally, the trust will assist first responders, medical personnel, and government staff who experienced trauma while providing aid after the crash. Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have collectively pledged Rs 500 crores, contributing Rs 250 crores each. The trust's goals include compensation for victims, medical aid for the injured, and infrastructure rebuilding.

The trust will be overseen by a five-member Board of Trustees, initially including S Padmanabhan and Sidharth Sharma. More trustees are to be appointed soon, and operations will begin post-registration with tax authorities. Concurrently, ALPA India urged media organizations to avoid unfounded reports on the crash, especially those concerning sensitive topics like mental health or crew negligence.

ALPA India emphasized the importance of factual reporting, cautioning against spreading unverified and speculative theories about the incident, particularly those assigning blame without evidence.

