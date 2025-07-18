Left Menu

Shimla Mayor Challenges Swachh Ratings: Calls for Review

Mayor Surinder Chauhan questions Shimla's low Swachh Survekshan rank, citing contradictory cleanliness scores from the same agency. He demands an investigation into the methodology and criticizes misleading parameters. Chauhan emphasizes staff morale impact and intends to communicate grievances to the Urban Development Ministry for transparency.

Shimla's Mayor Surinder Chauhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla city's mayor, Surinder Chauhan, has raised serious objections against the Swachh Survekshan awards' latest rankings, doubting the reliability of the assessments made by a Central Government agency. Chauhan expressed frustration over Shimla's low placement in the cleanliness rankings despite being awarded a 100% cleanliness certificate from the same evaluator.

Mayor Chauhan highlighted the contradictions, stating, "Receiving a perfect cleanliness score on one hand, yet a low survey ranking on the other is baffling and questions the process's credibility." He revealed that the issue has been escalated to the Union Urban Development Ministry with a demand for a comprehensive review of the ranking methodology, citing irrelevant parameters like a "lake-cleaning" category despite Shimla lacking lakes.

Chauhan argued against claims that only 2% of Shimla's waste is segregated, explaining extensive waste management efforts across the city and surrounding rural regions. Noting its impact on municipal morale, he emphasized the need for clarity and accountability, pointing out the irony of Shimla recently receiving a SKOCH Award for Cleanliness. He questions the exaggerated population figures used in evaluations, advocating for a reevaluation of criteria to reflect true conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

