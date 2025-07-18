Torrential Rains Trigger Chaos in Rajasthan: Urgent Rescue Operations Underway

In Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, incessant rains have caused severe flooding, particularly in Kumbhalgarh, leading to disruptions and rescue operations. A school van, trapped by rising waters, was carrying several children when locals courageously intervened to ensure their safety, Sub-Divisional Officer Govind Singh Ratanu reported.

Alongside the children, two other individuals faced difficulties but were fortunately rescued as well. Earlier, in Ajmer, relentless downpour led to rainwater breaching the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital premises, with rain persisting since early morning, as noted by a hospital visitor.

Ajmer Municipal Corporation's Health Officer Prithviraj Singh has made an urgent appeal to the public to remain home, emphasizing the Meteorological Department's red alert for the region. Rescue teams, including engineers and healthcare workers, have been mobilized to areas with notorious waterlogging. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rains, predicting 79 mm of rainfall in Ajmer today.

