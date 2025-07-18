Left Menu

Torrential Rains Trigger Chaos in Rajasthan: Urgent Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy rains have caused flooding in Rajasthan, particularly affecting the Rajsamand district and Ajmer. School children were rescued from a stranded van, and rainwater entered Ajmer's hospital. Authorities urge residents to stay indoors as relief efforts and monitoring continue amid ongoing IMD warnings.

Roads inundated due to heavy rainfall in Kumbhalgarh area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, incessant rains have caused severe flooding, particularly in Kumbhalgarh, leading to disruptions and rescue operations. A school van, trapped by rising waters, was carrying several children when locals courageously intervened to ensure their safety, Sub-Divisional Officer Govind Singh Ratanu reported.

Alongside the children, two other individuals faced difficulties but were fortunately rescued as well. Earlier, in Ajmer, relentless downpour led to rainwater breaching the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital premises, with rain persisting since early morning, as noted by a hospital visitor.

Ajmer Municipal Corporation's Health Officer Prithviraj Singh has made an urgent appeal to the public to remain home, emphasizing the Meteorological Department's red alert for the region. Rescue teams, including engineers and healthcare workers, have been mobilized to areas with notorious waterlogging. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rains, predicting 79 mm of rainfall in Ajmer today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

