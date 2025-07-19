Left Menu

Skies Under Siege: The Drone Warfare Escalates

Russian air defences intercepted drones targeting Moscow, with Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reporting 13 drones were downed or destroyed. The Defence Ministry claimed 87 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across Russia. These incidents illustrate an escalation in drone warfare between Russia and Ukraine, impacting infrastructure and military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 05:25 IST
In a significant escalation of drone warfare, Russian air defences have successfully intercepted a series of drones aimed at Moscow. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 13 drones were neutralized after midnight, although he did not mention any casualties or damage in his statements. Specialists are currently examining drone fragments at the sites.

In addition to this, the Russian Defence Ministry announced the downing of 87 Ukrainian drones across central, western, and southern Russia over a five-hour period. The Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, saw 48 drones intercepted, while in the Rostov region, Ukrainian drones caused fires and damaged power lines in numerous districts, according to the acting governor.

Ukraine has increasingly deployed drones against Russian targets in recent months, focusing on strategic energy locations. A prominent attack last month, known as "Operation Spiders Web," targeted Russian long-range military aircraft at various air bases. In response, Russia has stepped up its drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, intensifying the conflict.

