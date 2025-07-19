High Tension at Golden Temple: SGPC Grapples with Threat Emails
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has been receiving threatening emails targeting the Golden Temple. Authorities are investigating a detained suspect, Shubham Dubey. Police express concerns of a possible group involvement and have intensified security measures, collaborating with Border Security Force to ensure the safety of devotees amidst ongoing investigations.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is on edge following a series of threatening emails targeting the revered Golden Temple. Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Manan announced on Friday that while the motive remains unknown, a man named Shubham Dubey has been detained as part of ongoing investigations.
Security concerns have intensified after continuous emails led officials to suspect possible group involvement. Police Commissioner of Amritsar underscored the urgency, emphasizing the safety of thousands of devotees who flock to the temple daily. In response, an FIR was registered, launching a full-scale investigation.
Efforts to trace the emails have revealed IP addresses pointing towards South India, sparking further inquiries. The Amritsar police, in collaboration with the Border Security Force, have increased security drills and bomb squad readiness to avert any possible threats, ensuring widespread public safety in the region.
