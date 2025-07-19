Algoquant Fintech Secures Major Boost with Rs 280 Crore Credit from Axis Bank
Algoquant Fintech has secured Rs 280 crore in credit facilities from Axis Bank to finance its growth and strengthen its market position. The funding will support various credit instruments essential for scaling operations. Axis Bank approved the credit after a thorough evaluation of Algoquant's operational strategy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Algoquant Fintech announced on Saturday that it has secured Rs 280 crore in credit facilities from Axis Bank, a private lending institution.
The company plans to use these funds to propel its growth strategies and solidify its market stance, according to a statement made by Algoquant.
In a move to scale its operations and meet industry demands, Algoquant reached out to Axis Bank for diverse credit instruments, receiving approval after a comprehensive assessment. The sanctioned credit includes bank guarantees and working capital facilities, contingent on standard conditions.
Advertisement