Ravaged Roads and Relentless Rains: Himachal's Monsoon Mayhem

Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with the devastating impact of the monsoon season, leaving over 230 roads obstructed and significant disruptions in essential services. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reports that 41 power distribution transformers and 56 water supply facilities have been affected, resulting in 116 fatalities since June 20.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), heavy rains over the last 24 hours have exacerbated the situation, blocking 231 roads and hampering local infrastructure across multiple districts. Of the 116 deaths reported between June 20 and July 18, 68 were attributed to natural calamities such as flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides, while 48 were due to weather-related road accidents.

The most severely affected areas include Mandi, Kangra, and Kullu, which have experienced significant infrastructure damage and loss of life. Restoration efforts are underway, with the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag, and local authorities racing to reopen roads and restore utility services. Residents have been cautioned to limit travel and adhere to all advisories while relief and rescue missions by NDRF, SDRF, and local administrations continue in earnest.

(With inputs from agencies.)