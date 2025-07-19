Left Menu

Majithia's Judicial Custody Extended Amid Political Turmoil

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia's judicial custody has been extended until August 2 in a money laundering case. Majithia's legal battles intensify as his defense prepares to amend a bail plea. His arrest has sparked accusations of political vendetta by the current government.

The Mohali court has extended the judicial custody of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia to August 2, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Majithia, a former Punjab minister, appeared in court following the completion of a 14-day remand period.

On July 8, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted Majithia a three-week extension to amend his petition challenging his arrest. The court accepted his counsel's plea for more time during a hearing of his bail application, with the revised petition set to be heard on July 29.

Majithia's arrest relates to allegations of disproportionate assets under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau apprehended him on June 25 after searching his Amritsar residence. Criticism has arisen from SAD's Daljit S Cheema, accusing the ruling government of political vendetta.

