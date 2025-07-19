Kerala's Dual Crisis: Nipah Virus Under Control Amidst School Safety Concerns

Kerala Health Minister Veena George reassured the public on Saturday that the Nipah virus situation in the state is under control. She emphasized that all necessary measures are being executed according to scientific protocol, ensuring there's no cause for alarm.

The minister disclosed that 648 individuals are monitored on the Nipah virus contact list across various districts, with specifics of 110 in Malappuram, 421 in Palakkad, 115 in Kozhikode, and isolated cases in Ernakulam and Thrissur. Malappuram sees 13 in treatment, with all 97 samples from the district testing negative. Recently, 21 from Malappuram and 12 from Palakkad completed isolation and were delisted.

Meanwhile, political tensions rise as opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Kerala government's school infrastructure oversight, demanding audits and accountability after a student's death by electrocution in Kollam. Gandhi's call for action on social media spurred protests, with Kerala's Electricity Board probing the incident to determine culpability. Investigations by two separate agencies are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)