Left Menu

Kerala's Dual Crisis: Nipah Virus Under Control Amidst School Safety Concerns

Kerala faces two crises: the controlled Nipah virus outbreak and school infrastructure failings. Health Minister Veena George confirms the virus is contained with 648 on the contact list. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi demands an urgent audit following a tragic electrocution, igniting protests for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 14:39 IST
Kerala's Dual Crisis: Nipah Virus Under Control Amidst School Safety Concerns
Kerala Health Minister, Veena George. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George reassured the public on Saturday that the Nipah virus situation in the state is under control. She emphasized that all necessary measures are being executed according to scientific protocol, ensuring there's no cause for alarm.

The minister disclosed that 648 individuals are monitored on the Nipah virus contact list across various districts, with specifics of 110 in Malappuram, 421 in Palakkad, 115 in Kozhikode, and isolated cases in Ernakulam and Thrissur. Malappuram sees 13 in treatment, with all 97 samples from the district testing negative. Recently, 21 from Malappuram and 12 from Palakkad completed isolation and were delisted.

Meanwhile, political tensions rise as opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Kerala government's school infrastructure oversight, demanding audits and accountability after a student's death by electrocution in Kollam. Gandhi's call for action on social media spurred protests, with Kerala's Electricity Board probing the incident to determine culpability. Investigations by two separate agencies are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025