China Condemns Pahalgam Attack: Calls for United Terrorism Fight

China's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack emphasizes the need for united efforts against terrorism. West Asia expert Waiel Awwad highlights potential collaboration between China, Russia, and India through the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. China's Foreign Ministry also commended US efforts in counter-terrorism, underlining regional stability and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 14:58 IST
West Asia expert Waiel Awwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

China has strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, calling for increased regional cooperation to combat terrorism. West Asia expert Waiel Awwad stressed the importance of China's recognition of terrorism's dangers, particularly in neighboring areas, advocating for a collective approach to tackling the issue.

Awwad emphasizes potential collaboration among China, Russia, and India, with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) already issuing a statement against terrorism as a precursor to combined action. He noted that China's standpoint signifies a positive step toward collective efforts in combating terrorism in the region.

Lin Jian, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, commended the US for designating The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation, underscoring the necessity for regional states to enhance counterterrorism collaboration. This comes as the US acknowledges TRF's responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

