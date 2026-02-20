In the realm of scientific exploration, recent findings are shedding new light on established understanding. Deep-sea fish have upended longstanding beliefs regarding vertebrate vision. Scientists have uncovered a new visual cell type that blends typical rod and cone structures in three species from the Red Sea, tailored for low light conditions.

Meanwhile, a striking paleontological discovery from the Sahara desert in Niger has unearthed fossils of a new Spinosaurus species—a colossal predator with unique adaptations for aquatic predation. The newly discovered species, known as Spinosaurus mirabilis, is notable for its massive size, distinctive crest, and interlocking teeth, further informing our understanding of prehistoric ecosystems.

The arduous journey to the site, known locally as Jenguebi, was worth the effort for scientists rewarded with new insights into these prehistoric hunters. These revelations offer new chapters in the study of ancient life and the ongoing mysteries of evolution.