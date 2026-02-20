A team of intrepid dinosaur-hunting scientists undertook a harrowing journey through the Sahara Desert to reach Jenguebi in northern Niger. This remote site, located in one of the harshest parts of the desert, rewarded them with fossils of Spinosaurus mirabilis, a colossal fish-eating dinosaur.

Led by University of Chicago paleontologist Paul Sereno, the researchers braved a grueling three-day off-road trek from Agadez to uncover over a hundred fossil localities. The site, described as extremely remote and isolated, lacked human settlements and roads, challenging the team with its unyielding terrain.

The expedition was inspired by a 1950s monograph mentioning dinosaur relics in the area. With the discovery of Spinosaurus mirabilis fossils, these scientists shed light on a prehistoric era, turning the barren 'Spinosaur archipelago' into a thriving archaeological treasure trove.