Left Menu

Central Bank of India Sees Profit Surge Amid Improved Asset Quality

The Central Bank of India reported a 33% increase in net profit to Rs 1,169 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal year, driven by higher core income and lower bad debts. A rise in total income, improved asset quality, and reduced provisions contributed to this growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:12 IST
Central Bank of India Sees Profit Surge Amid Improved Asset Quality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bank of India has announced a significant financial performance for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, posting a 33% growth in net profit to Rs 1,169 crore. This surge has been attributed to an increase in core income and a notable decline in bad debts.

In comparison to the previous year's first quarter, which saw a net profit of Rs 880 crore, the bank's total income increased to Rs 10,374 crore from Rs 9,500 crore. Interest earnings also witnessed a rise, reaching Rs 8,589 crore compared to Rs 8,335 crore in the prior year.

Alongside income growth, the bank's asset quality improved, with gross NPAs dropping to 3.13%. This, supplemented by a decrease in provisions to Rs 521 crore, significantly boosted profitability. The bank's total business experienced a growth of 10.84%, reaching Rs 7,04,485 crore by June 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025