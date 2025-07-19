Central Bank of India Sees Profit Surge Amid Improved Asset Quality

The Central Bank of India has announced a significant financial performance for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, posting a 33% growth in net profit to Rs 1,169 crore. This surge has been attributed to an increase in core income and a notable decline in bad debts.

In comparison to the previous year's first quarter, which saw a net profit of Rs 880 crore, the bank's total income increased to Rs 10,374 crore from Rs 9,500 crore. Interest earnings also witnessed a rise, reaching Rs 8,589 crore compared to Rs 8,335 crore in the prior year.

Alongside income growth, the bank's asset quality improved, with gross NPAs dropping to 3.13%. This, supplemented by a decrease in provisions to Rs 521 crore, significantly boosted profitability. The bank's total business experienced a growth of 10.84%, reaching Rs 7,04,485 crore by June 2025.

