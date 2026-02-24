Left Menu

India-US travel corridor reflects deepening economic, people-to-people ties: VP Radhakrishnan

The VP said, The travel corridor between India and the United States reflects not only growing economic engagement but also deep people-to-people ties rooted in shared values, entrepreneurial spirit and a vibrant diaspora. Tourism is more than an industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:27 IST
India-US travel corridor reflects deepening economic, people-to-people ties: VP Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said the travel corridor between India and the United States reflects not only growing economic engagement but also deep people-to-people ties rooted in shared values, entrepreneurial spirit and a vibrant diaspora. While addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's USISPF Tourism Summit 2026, the vice president said that tourism is more than an industry, calling it a bridge between cultures and a global economic opportunity and a powerful instrument of soft diplomacy. The VP said, ''The travel corridor between India and the United States reflects not only growing economic engagement but also deep people-to-people ties rooted in shared values, entrepreneurial spirit and a vibrant diaspora.'' ''Tourism is more than an industry. It is a bridge between the cultures and a global economic opportunity and a powerful instrument of soft diplomacy,'' he said. The VP noted that travellers today seek experiences, authenticity, sustainability, culture, heritage, wellness and meaningful connections. ''This presents an extraordinary opportunity for both our nations to collaborate in building resilient and responsible tourism ecosystems,'' he said. During the event, USISPF launched its report titled ''State of India's Tourism (2026)'', which was formally presented to the vice president by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The summit, organised at the USISPF office here, brought together policy-makers, industry leaders and key stakeholders to deliberate on the future of India's tourism sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Resilience Amid Ruin: Ukraine's Defiant Stand

Resilience Amid Ruin: Ukraine's Defiant Stand

 Ukraine
2
Supreme Court Closes Suo Motu Case on River Pollution, Directs NGT to Reopen

Supreme Court Closes Suo Motu Case on River Pollution, Directs NGT to Reopen

 India
3
Global Leaders Commemorate Anniversaries and Strengthen Alliances

Global Leaders Commemorate Anniversaries and Strengthen Alliances

 Global
4
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Superhealth Launches SuperOS

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Superhealth Launches SuperOS

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026