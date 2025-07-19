Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Crash: Two Injured in Expressway Accident

An escort vehicle in Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's convoy overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, injuring two police personnel. Shivakumar was unharmed. The vehicle hit a divider near Mandya district, and the injured were treated in Mysore. Traffic flow was swiftly restored, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:57 IST
Vehicle in DK Shivakumar's convoy overturns on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An escort vehicle in the convoy of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway this Saturday, leading to injuries for two police officers. The incident occurred near Mandya district, officials reported.

The crash happened close to Goudahalli-T.M. Hosur as the escort vehicle, assigned to accompany Shivakumar, struck a divider. This occurred while the Deputy CM was returning to Bengaluru from a Sadhana conference in Mysore. Fortunately, Shivakumar, who was following in a separate car, emerged unscathed.

The two injured officers were quickly transported to a Mysore hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Shivakumar continued his journey without any disruption. Police and emergency crews swiftly cleared the expressway to maintain traffic flow, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is now in progress. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

