Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Crash: Two Injured in Expressway Accident

An escort vehicle in the convoy of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway this Saturday, leading to injuries for two police officers. The incident occurred near Mandya district, officials reported.

The crash happened close to Goudahalli-T.M. Hosur as the escort vehicle, assigned to accompany Shivakumar, struck a divider. This occurred while the Deputy CM was returning to Bengaluru from a Sadhana conference in Mysore. Fortunately, Shivakumar, who was following in a separate car, emerged unscathed.

The two injured officers were quickly transported to a Mysore hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Shivakumar continued his journey without any disruption. Police and emergency crews swiftly cleared the expressway to maintain traffic flow, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is now in progress. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)