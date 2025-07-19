Empowering Future Leaders: Jorhat's Unique Initiative

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at nurturing future leaders, two promising students from Jorhat assumed the role of Deputy Commissioner (DC) for a day. This symbolic appointment, held on Saturday, was designed to cultivate leadership skills and administrative acumen among young students, with a particular focus on empowering girls.

Gitashree Sharma, a postgraduate student, and Santhista Baruah, a ninth-grader, were selected for this rare opportunity following their outstanding performance in an essay competition. The contest, themed 'One Day as a District Commissioner,' was part of a broader initiative to promote awareness about public service exams and governance.

DC Jay Shivani spearheaded this effort under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign. By engaging the students in real-life district administration activities, the program aimed to inspire young women to pursue careers in public administration, providing them with essential exposure to decision-making processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)