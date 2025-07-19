Left Menu

Solar Surge: Rajasthan's Green Energy Milestone

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the Gorbea Solar Power Project in Rajasthan, a 435 MW solar plant completed in eight months. The project, developed by Zelestra India, will cut carbon emissions by 7.05 lakh tonnes while powering 1.28 lakh homes. It signifies Rajasthan's leadership in renewable energy.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the 435 MW Gorbea Solar Power Project in Rajasthan on Saturday. Labelled as a model of speed, sustainability, and inclusive development, the project was developed by Zelestra India.

Spanning 1,250 acres, the solar plant was completed within eight months and is set to generate 755 GWh of clean energy annually. This output is sufficient to power 1.28 lakh homes and reduce carbon emissions by 7.05 lakh tonnes. The plant operates under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Joshi commended Rajasthan's leading role in India's energy transition, revealing that 70 percent of the state's power now stems from renewables, with over 35.4 GW installed capacity including both solar and wind energy. The land for the project was leased from farmers, providing steady income for them, and over 700 locals were employed during its construction.

