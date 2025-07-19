Left Menu

Tragic Accident Turns Happy Marriage into Nightmare

Boringi Parwahti, a call centre employee, died after falling from a building's terrace in an accident. She playfully asked her husband, D Duryodhan Rao, if he could catch her before slipping. Despite desperate efforts, she sustained fatal injuries upon landing. Police confirmed no foul play.

A tragic accident has left D Duryodhan Rao devastated as his wife, Boringi Parwahti, died following a fall from their building's terrace. The 22-year-old woman engaged in playful banter with her husband before the fatal incident occurred.

Originally from Odisha's Ganjam district, the couple had been married for two years and were living happily. Last Tuesday, during a quiet evening at their home, Parwahti sat on the terrace ledge, prompting a series of playful remarks about falling.

Despite reaching out to save her, Rao could not prevent her fall. She landed on soft ground but sustained severe injuries, succumbing to them shortly after reaching the hospital. Police confirmed the husband's account, excluding any foul play.

