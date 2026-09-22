G7 foreign ministers call on Iran to stop arming Houthis

​G7 foreign ​ministers on Monday called ‌on Iran ​to end its arming and support ‌of Houthis in Yemen, which they said constituted a dangerous pattern of escalation that risked ‌undermining international trade and creating global instability. "We ‌condemn in the strongest terms the unacceptable continued strikes carried out by the Houthis in ⁠Yemen ​and against the ⁠Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the ministers of ⁠Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the ​United States said in a statement after ⁠a meeting on the sidelines of the ⁠United Nations ​General Assembly.

"We call on the Houthis to immediately cease all ⁠military actions, all threats and attacks against civilian ⁠shipping, ⁠and to return to the political process in good faith."