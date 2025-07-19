Tragic Drowning Incident in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari River
A 23-year-old engineering student, Pamarthi Dinesh, drowned in the Godavari River near Vadapalli, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. He and five friends, on a temple visit, were caught by the river's current while bathing. Rescue operations are hindered by high floodwaters.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a 23-year-old engineering student drowned in the Godavari River, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. The victim, Pamarthi Dinesh, hailing from Sathupalli in Telangana, was visiting the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple near Vadapalli with five friends when the incident occurred.
The group had arrived early Saturday morning after traveling overnight, intending to seek blessings at the temple. However, before the darshan, they ventured into the river for a bath. Amid strong currents, Dinesh was swept away, prompting immediate but futile rescue attempts by locals and fellow travelers.
Authorities were quickly notified, with Temple Deputy Commissioner Nallam Surya Chakradhar Rao and local officials mobilizing rescue teams. The 16th Battalion of the SDRF from Visakhapatnam, along with police and local divers, is leading the search, though efforts are severely challenged by the river's high flood flow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Lyari: Death Toll Climbs as Rescue Operations Intensify
Vice President's Temple Visit Thwarted by Inclement Weather
Maritime Crisis Off Yemen: Vessel Sinks as Rescue Operations Intensify
Severe Floods Trigger Rescue Operations Across India
Temple Visit Turns Chaotic: Family Assaulted During Rain in Rajasthan