Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari River

A 23-year-old engineering student, Pamarthi Dinesh, drowned in the Godavari River near Vadapalli, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. He and five friends, on a temple visit, were caught by the river's current while bathing. Rescue operations are hindered by high floodwaters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:17 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari River
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 23-year-old engineering student drowned in the Godavari River, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. The victim, Pamarthi Dinesh, hailing from Sathupalli in Telangana, was visiting the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple near Vadapalli with five friends when the incident occurred.

The group had arrived early Saturday morning after traveling overnight, intending to seek blessings at the temple. However, before the darshan, they ventured into the river for a bath. Amid strong currents, Dinesh was swept away, prompting immediate but futile rescue attempts by locals and fellow travelers.

Authorities were quickly notified, with Temple Deputy Commissioner Nallam Surya Chakradhar Rao and local officials mobilizing rescue teams. The 16th Battalion of the SDRF from Visakhapatnam, along with police and local divers, is leading the search, though efforts are severely challenged by the river's high flood flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025