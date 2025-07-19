Tragic Drowning Incident in Andhra Pradesh's Godavari River

In a tragic turn of events, a 23-year-old engineering student drowned in the Godavari River, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday. The victim, Pamarthi Dinesh, hailing from Sathupalli in Telangana, was visiting the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple near Vadapalli with five friends when the incident occurred.

The group had arrived early Saturday morning after traveling overnight, intending to seek blessings at the temple. However, before the darshan, they ventured into the river for a bath. Amid strong currents, Dinesh was swept away, prompting immediate but futile rescue attempts by locals and fellow travelers.

Authorities were quickly notified, with Temple Deputy Commissioner Nallam Surya Chakradhar Rao and local officials mobilizing rescue teams. The 16th Battalion of the SDRF from Visakhapatnam, along with police and local divers, is leading the search, though efforts are severely challenged by the river's high flood flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)