Uttarakhand's Golden Future: Rs 1 lakh crore Investment Push

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev hailed the success of the Uttarakhand Nivesh Utsav, describing the Rs 1 lakh crore investment as a "foundation stone for the state's golden future." At the investment summit in Rudrapur, Ramdev emphasized Uttarakhand's emergence as a global center for wellness, spirituality, education, and health.

Ramdev stated, "This festival, which gathered more than one lakh crore rupees, will lay a new foundation stone for its golden future." He praised Uttarakhand as a leading destination for health, education, religion, and spirituality worldwide.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the changed perception of the state, noting its popularity as a wedding and wellness destination. He credited national leadership for transforming the security scenario, stating, "terrorism and Naxalism no longer dare raise their heads." Dhami called the event historic for Uttarakhand's development.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Dhami, inaugurated government projects worth Rs 1,271 crore. Shah criticized the Congress for past actions during Uttarakhand's statehood fight, at the summit marking an essential chapter in the state's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)