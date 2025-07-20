Unifying Ahead of Monsoon Session: Government Urges Coordination in Parliament

On Sunday, the government convened an all-party meeting in anticipation of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, set to begin tomorrow. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged both the ruling and opposition factions to collaborate effectively to ensure the seamless functioning of the House. Speaking after the meeting, Rijiju expressed the government's openness to discussing key issues, such as Operation Sindoor, during the session commencing July 21.

Describing the meeting as constructive, the Union Minister highlighted the collective responsibility of all political parties, irrespective of ideological differences. "The government has considered their points. We have requested that, for the House to function correctly, both ruling and opposition parties should engage with good coordination. Despite our ideological variances, it is everyone's duty to ensure that Parliament operates efficiently," he stated.

The discussion on Operation Sindoor received positive feedback, with all-party delegations successfully engaging with various parties. Rijiju noted over 100 MPs have signed a motion seeking the impeachment of Justice Yashwant Verma, a matter the government intends to address during the current session. Rijiju also addressed recurring concerns from minor political entities about insufficient speaking time due to their limited representation.

He acknowledged the issue, stating, "Members from smaller political parties often receive less time to speak because allocations are based on numbers. We have recognized this and will propose ample time for smaller parties before the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman and subsequently at the Business Advisory Committee meeting." The meeting saw participation from 51 political parties and 54 members, with 40 representatives presenting their party positions and concerns for the session.

The opposition articulated their viewpoints freely, with leaders from the NDA, UPA (INDIA alliance), and non-affiliated parties contributing to the dialogue. Rijiju assured that all issues will be addressed in Parliament, with specific discussions to be decided by the Business Advisory Committee. During the monsoon session, the government aims to advance its legislative agenda, which includes introducing new bills such as the Manipur GST Amendment Bill 2025, Taxation Laws Amendment Bill 2025, and the National Anti-Doping Amendment Bill 2025, among others.

The session, expected to run until August 21, promises vigorous debates as the opposition raises concerns ranging from foreign policy transparency to electoral processes like Bihar's SIR campaign. Concurrently, the Lok Sabha Secretariat, under the Speaker's leadership, continues to enhance transparency and accessibility in parliamentary functions as part of modernization efforts.

