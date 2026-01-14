Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Defining Moment for India's Armed Forces and Youth

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi lauds Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India's resolve. The Indian armed forces executed the operation in response to a terror attack, showing moral strength and professional excellence. Over 75,000 NCC cadets aided, showcasing youth potential and commitment to national development.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a defining moment for Indian defence, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi hailed Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's resolve and restraint. Speaking at the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp, General Dwivedi underlined the operation's significance in showcasing the moral strength and professional excellence of the Indian armed forces and its youth.

Operation Sindoor, executed in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, witnessed the elimination of over 100 terrorists, reinforcing India's strategic position and challenging Islamabad's nuclear rhetoric. The Army Chief highlighted the contribution of more than 75,000 NCC cadets who volunteered in civil defence, hospital management, and community services during the military action.

General Dwivedi urged the youth to channel their strengths with discipline and national commitment, emphasising the need for 'self-reliance' in thought and technology. He encouraged participation in national security and innovation initiatives, envisioning a developed, self-reliant India by 2047, achievable through the collective efforts of young leaders, cadets, and responsible citizens.

