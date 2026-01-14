Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Military Vigilance

General Upendra Dwivedi highlights the ongoing Operation Sindoor, emphasizing strong military vigilance following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He discusses India's rapid and precise response to threats, improvements in Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur, and plans for future modernization and gender empowerment within the Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:31 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Military Vigilance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

General Upendra Dwivedi announced that Operation Sindoor remains active, with Indian forces closely monitoring enemy movements. Speaking at a prestigious ceremony, the general highlighted a remarkable joint operation by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, which precisely targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan.

The success of Operation Sindoor came post the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, leading to Pakistan conceding to a ceasefire. Dwivedi emphasized that global conflict escalation underscores the need for countries to be well-prepared, while assuring that India maintains robust border vigilance and developmental progress in sensitive regions.

Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, along with reinvigorated cultural initiatives in the northeast, have led to reduced terrorism and normalized conditions. As part of ongoing modernization, the Army is incorporating indigenously developed tech and strengthening force structures, alongside efforts to empower women within its ranks.

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

 India
2
Building a Competitive Chemical Export Ecosystem: Insights from the Chemexcil Workshop

Building a Competitive Chemical Export Ecosystem: Insights from the Chemexci...

 India
3
Foxconn and HCL Launch India Chip Private Limited

Foxconn and HCL Launch India Chip Private Limited

 India
4
Delhi's Frosty Spell: Chilling Weather and Poor Air Quality

Delhi's Frosty Spell: Chilling Weather and Poor Air Quality

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026