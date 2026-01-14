Operation Sindoor: India's Unyielding Military Vigilance
General Upendra Dwivedi highlights the ongoing Operation Sindoor, emphasizing strong military vigilance following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He discusses India's rapid and precise response to threats, improvements in Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur, and plans for future modernization and gender empowerment within the Army.
- Country:
- India
General Upendra Dwivedi announced that Operation Sindoor remains active, with Indian forces closely monitoring enemy movements. Speaking at a prestigious ceremony, the general highlighted a remarkable joint operation by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, which precisely targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan.
The success of Operation Sindoor came post the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, leading to Pakistan conceding to a ceasefire. Dwivedi emphasized that global conflict escalation underscores the need for countries to be well-prepared, while assuring that India maintains robust border vigilance and developmental progress in sensitive regions.
Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, along with reinvigorated cultural initiatives in the northeast, have led to reduced terrorism and normalized conditions. As part of ongoing modernization, the Army is incorporating indigenously developed tech and strengthening force structures, alongside efforts to empower women within its ranks.
