Major Lottery Scam Busted: Delhi Crime Branch Arrests International Syndicate Members

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested seven members of an international syndicate, including two Nigerians and five Indians, involved in a nationwide fake lottery and gift scheme. The group used social media to impersonate businessmen and deceive victims, collecting personal data and demanding money under false pretenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:59 IST
Delhi DCP Crime Branch Vikram Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended seven members, including two Nigerian nationals and five Indians, involved in an extensive cheating syndicate. The gang perpetrated a nationwide scam using fake lottery and gift schemes, targeting unsuspecting individuals through social media platforms, officials revealed on Sunday.

According to DCP (Crime Branch) Vikram Singh, the group cunningly secured people's trust by offering fraudulent lottery tickets and prizes, often masquerading as women or foreign businessmen. They sourced personal information from social media and contacted victims via Messenger, gaining their confidence before making monetary demands.

The police discovered that the foreign nationals, posing as businessmen, would operate fraudulent accounts for several months before abandoning them. The syndicate, active for over a year, had successfully exploited about 20-25 victims through various accounts, including one under the alias 'Vikas'.

DCP Singh noted that one of the Nigerians, Sunday John, entered India in 2023 on an expired business visa, while the second Nigerian arrived on a medical visa in 2013 with an expired status. Among the Indian operatives, Shahrukh and Shahid Raza were identified as key players, orchestrating money flows and liaising with the Nigerians.

The police seized Rs 3 lakh in cash, alongside multiple mobile devices, bank documents, and fake identification cards. This extensive investigation is ongoing, with authorities probing deeper into the syndicate's operations. (ANI)

