Punjab Police Nabs BKI Operatives in Grenade Attack Case

The Punjab Police arrested three Babbar Khalsa International operatives linked to grenade attacks in Badshahpur and Azeemgarh. Acting on intelligence, the arrests were part of a broader effort to thwart organized crime in the region. Weapons were seized, and further investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 20-07-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:41 IST
Grenades and pistols seized by Punjab Police (Photo/@DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) in Patiala and the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Mohali scored a major victory on Sunday by detaining three operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a separatist group. The suspects are alleged to have been involved in grenade attacks on police posts in Badshahpur, Patiala, on April 1, 2025, and in Azeemgarh, Haryana, on April 6, 2025.

According to an X post by Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav, the operation was based on specific intelligence input. The initial investigation has revealed that these men carried out the attacks under directives from BKI operatives based in Greece and Malaysia. The attacks were reportedly orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda with support from Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

The police have recovered two hand grenades and pistols from the suspects. An FIR has been filed by the SSOC, Mohali. Describing the operation as a significant breakthrough, DGP Yadav noted that the arrested individuals were planning additional attacks in Punjab. This clampdown on organized crime follows directives from Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

