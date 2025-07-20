Punjab Police Nabs BKI Operatives in Grenade Attack Case

The Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) in Patiala and the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Mohali scored a major victory on Sunday by detaining three operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a separatist group. The suspects are alleged to have been involved in grenade attacks on police posts in Badshahpur, Patiala, on April 1, 2025, and in Azeemgarh, Haryana, on April 6, 2025.

According to an X post by Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav, the operation was based on specific intelligence input. The initial investigation has revealed that these men carried out the attacks under directives from BKI operatives based in Greece and Malaysia. The attacks were reportedly orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda with support from Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

The police have recovered two hand grenades and pistols from the suspects. An FIR has been filed by the SSOC, Mohali. Describing the operation as a significant breakthrough, DGP Yadav noted that the arrested individuals were planning additional attacks in Punjab. This clampdown on organized crime follows directives from Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

