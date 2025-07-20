Pune to Host Grand Tour 2026, Promises Global Spotlight
Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar announced Pune will host the global Grand Tour 2026, with athletes from 40-50 countries. Preparations are ongoing for this international event focused on environmental awareness and tourism. Pawar addressed local civic issues and responded to political controversies during his recent press briefing.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed on Sunday that Pune will be the venue for the prestigious Grand Tour 2026, an event anticipated to attract international athletes from 40 to 50 countries. After conducting a high-level meeting with senior district administration and police officials, he confirmed that preparations for the event are in progress.
Pawar mentioned that the event is tentatively scheduled for January, with final dates yet to be confirmed. He highlighted the significance of this international gathering in promoting environmental awareness while also bolstering tourism in Pune. Discussions during the meeting covered comprehensive planning, infrastructure readiness, security measures, and necessary inter-departmental coordination to ensure the event's success. The Deputy Chief Minister stressed the importance of demonstrating Pune's capability as a world-class destination.
In addition to the Grand Tour announcements, Ajit Pawar reviewed ongoing civic challenges in Hinjewadi IT Park, a key tech hub in the city. Referring to his recent on-site inspection, he stated that directives had been issued to tackle problems like unauthorized constructions and illegal encroachments, with actions already in motion. Furthermore, Pawar addressed an FIR filed against NCP SP MLA following an altercation with a police official. He remarked, "Though I'm unaware of the details due to my commitments, elected representatives must adhere to constitutional principles and uphold Maharashtra's esteemed political culture."
