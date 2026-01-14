Thomas Cook India and Gujarat Team Up for Vibrant Tourism Push

Thomas Cook (India) has inked a strategic partnership with the Government of Gujarat to position the state as a prominent tourism destination throughout India. The collaboration was made official with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed on January 12, 2026, at Marwadi University, Rajkot, during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2026.

The partnership aims to boost Gujarat's visibility amongst Indian travelers. With a focus on promoting the state's rich heritage, culture, spirituality, and wildlife, Thomas Cook India will lead structured training for travel experts to enhance destination advocacy, aiming to drive increased tourist arrivals.

This MOU will facilitate Thomas Cook India in securing necessary permissions and approvals from the Gujarat government, adhering to state policies. Rajeev Kale of Thomas Cook India emphasized the strategic timing, spotlighting Gujarat's iconic sites like Gir Forest, Rann of Kutch, and emerging destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)