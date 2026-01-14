Left Menu

Thomas Cook India and Gujarat Team Up for Vibrant Tourism Push

Thomas Cook India has partnered with the Government of Gujarat to promote the state as a leading tourism destination. The agreement, signed during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2026, aims to enhance tourism through coordinated marketing efforts and expert training, highlighting Gujarat's cultural, natural, and historical offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:22 IST
Thomas Cook India and Gujarat Team Up for Vibrant Tourism Push
  • Country:
  • India

Thomas Cook (India) has inked a strategic partnership with the Government of Gujarat to position the state as a prominent tourism destination throughout India. The collaboration was made official with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed on January 12, 2026, at Marwadi University, Rajkot, during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2026.

The partnership aims to boost Gujarat's visibility amongst Indian travelers. With a focus on promoting the state's rich heritage, culture, spirituality, and wildlife, Thomas Cook India will lead structured training for travel experts to enhance destination advocacy, aiming to drive increased tourist arrivals.

This MOU will facilitate Thomas Cook India in securing necessary permissions and approvals from the Gujarat government, adhering to state policies. Rajeev Kale of Thomas Cook India emphasized the strategic timing, spotlighting Gujarat's iconic sites like Gir Forest, Rann of Kutch, and emerging destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

 India
2
Olympic Ice Dance Rift: Falsehood Allegations Rock Former Partners

Olympic Ice Dance Rift: Falsehood Allegations Rock Former Partners

 Global
3
DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe

DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe

 India
4
Boosting Startup Synergy: A New Era of Corporate Collaboration

Boosting Startup Synergy: A New Era of Corporate Collaboration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026