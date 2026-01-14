Global Tourism Spike Despite US Visitors Decline

In a surprising twist, the United States witnessed a 6% decline in foreign visitors in 2025, as reported by an industry group. This occurred even though global tourism spending saw a remarkable increase of 6.7% compared to the prior year, with over 1.5 billion tourists contributing an impressive $11.7 trillion to hotels, cruises, and flights, according to data from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The tourism sector made a significant impact globally, accounting for 10.3% of global gross domestic product (GDP). Interestingly, WTTC reported that tourism spending was growing at twice the pace of the global economic growth rate. The anti-immigration policies in the U.S. seemed to divert tourists to European countries like Spain and France, as well as Japan, as noted by WTTC interim President and CEO Gloria Guevara.

Although Latin American tourists, including Colombians and Mexicans, traveled less to the U.S., domestic tourism within the country offset the drop in spending by foreign visitors. Nonetheless, the U.S. stands as the world's largest travel and tourism economy, with the industry continuing to thrive, despite opposition from some locals in top tourism spots.