Left Menu

Global Tourism Spike Despite US Visitors Decline

In 2025, the U.S. saw a 6% decline in foreign visitors, yet global tourism spending surged by 6.7%. The industry made up 10.3% of global GDP. European countries and Japan became preferred destinations. Domestic tourism in the U.S. compensated for reduced foreign spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:15 IST
Global Tourism Spike Despite US Visitors Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a surprising twist, the United States witnessed a 6% decline in foreign visitors in 2025, as reported by an industry group. This occurred even though global tourism spending saw a remarkable increase of 6.7% compared to the prior year, with over 1.5 billion tourists contributing an impressive $11.7 trillion to hotels, cruises, and flights, according to data from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The tourism sector made a significant impact globally, accounting for 10.3% of global gross domestic product (GDP). Interestingly, WTTC reported that tourism spending was growing at twice the pace of the global economic growth rate. The anti-immigration policies in the U.S. seemed to divert tourists to European countries like Spain and France, as well as Japan, as noted by WTTC interim President and CEO Gloria Guevara.

Although Latin American tourists, including Colombians and Mexicans, traveled less to the U.S., domestic tourism within the country offset the drop in spending by foreign visitors. Nonetheless, the U.S. stands as the world's largest travel and tourism economy, with the industry continuing to thrive, despite opposition from some locals in top tourism spots.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

 India
2
Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Director General

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Director General

 India
3
TV Executive Jailed for Flouting Court Order

TV Executive Jailed for Flouting Court Order

 India
4
Britain Prepares for U.S. Strikes by Reducing Qatar Airbase Personnel

Britain Prepares for U.S. Strikes by Reducing Qatar Airbase Personnel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026