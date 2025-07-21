Ukraine Under Fire: Escalating Tensions with Russia

Amid a dramatic escalation in hostilities, Russia unleashed missiles and drones on Ukraine, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported. More than 400 drones and 24 missiles targeted various Ukrainian cities, with significant devastation occurring in the capital, Kyiv.

Amidst mounting international concern, Russian media revealed reciprocal drone strikes on Moscow's airports, causing widespread travel disruptions. The conflict, ongoing for over three and a half years, has seen ceasefire efforts spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump fall short.

In response to escalating violence, Trump promised to bolster Ukraine's defenses with additional armaments, including Patriot missile systems. Concurrently, the European Union imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, intensifying pressure on President Vladimir Putin to pursue a peace agreement.

