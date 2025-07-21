Ukraine Under Fire: Escalating Tensions with Russia
Russia launched a devastating missile and drone attack on Ukraine, leaving casualties and significant damage across the country. Despite international pressure and sanctions, the war shows no signs of ending, with U.S. and European leaders calling for increased sanctions and ceasefire negotiations.
Amid a dramatic escalation in hostilities, Russia unleashed missiles and drones on Ukraine, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported. More than 400 drones and 24 missiles targeted various Ukrainian cities, with significant devastation occurring in the capital, Kyiv.
Amidst mounting international concern, Russian media revealed reciprocal drone strikes on Moscow's airports, causing widespread travel disruptions. The conflict, ongoing for over three and a half years, has seen ceasefire efforts spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump fall short.
In response to escalating violence, Trump promised to bolster Ukraine's defenses with additional armaments, including Patriot missile systems. Concurrently, the European Union imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, intensifying pressure on President Vladimir Putin to pursue a peace agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
