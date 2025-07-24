Left Menu

India's Energy Evolution: Unveiling Small Modular Reactors

India is advancing in nuclear technology by developing three types of small modular reactors (SMRs), intended for energy production and hydrogen generation. These reactors, including a 200 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor, will help in decarbonization and support the transport sector. The initiative demonstrates India's push for indigenous technological solutions.

Updated: 24-07-2025 17:16 IST
India is on the verge of a significant leap in nuclear technology, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The country is developing three variants of small modular reactors (SMRs), with an emphasis on hydrogen production, mostly designated for energy-intensive sectors.

Announcing the developments in the Rajya Sabha, Singh detailed the indigenous design and development of a 200 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor and others, highlighting their potential role in decarbonization. These reactors are proposed to be constructed within 72 months after project sanctioning.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India and the Department of Atomic Energy are spearheading these initiatives. With active technology support from Indian industry and the DAE, these SMRs also aim to phase out fossil fuel-based plants and bolster the transport sector.

