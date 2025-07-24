Left Menu

Himachal Governor Urges Immediate Action on Drug Crisis

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla warns of a looming drug crisis, urging the state government to open more rehabilitation centers. Accusing local authorities of inaction, he applauds nationwide recognition of his anti-drug initiatives, while emphasizing the need for continued media support and cooperative political leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:45 IST
Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed grave concerns about Himachal Pradesh's resistance to establishing de-addiction centers, warning that inaction could lead the region to a drug crisis akin to Punjab's 'Udta Punjab' scenario. In a recent press conference, Shukla urged the state government to prioritize rehabilitation initiatives to prevent such a crisis.

Highlighting that Himachal's efforts are set to be included in national anti-drug programs, Shukla credited the Prime Minister and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for supporting the initiative. Mandaviya announced the nationwide adoption of the 'Kashi Sankalp' proposal, a part of which includes projects spearheaded by Shukla in Himachal.

Shukla emphasized the state's negligence in establishing rehabilitation centers, pointing out empty promises regarding land and fund allocations. He also noted the significant role media has played in the campaign's success, urging the press to continue their support. The Governor shared insights on various initiatives, such as awareness drives and the requirement for students to pledge against drug abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

