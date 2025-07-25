European Markets Tumble Amid Auto Slump and Trade Tensions

European markets experienced a downturn on Friday, reversing gains from the previous session, as the automotive sector saw significant declines. Investors are closely monitoring updates on EU-U.S. trade negotiations ahead of the approaching tariff deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% to 548.16 points, despite achieving a six-week high on Thursday. The index remains on track for modest weekly gains, but the UK's FTSE 100 also saw a 0.4% decrease, stepping back from its all-time peak on Thursday.

In particular, the European automobile sector suffered a 1.4% drop, largely driven by Valeo, which reduced its full-year sales forecast, causing its shares to plummet by 12.4%. Volkswagen and its truck unit Traton also faced declines, while Puma reported a substantial fall of 18.7% amid lowered full-year outlooks and weak quarterly results.

