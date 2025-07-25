Left Menu

European Markets Tumble Amid Auto Slump and Trade Tensions

European stocks fell on Friday due to a sharp decline in automobile shares and anticipation of EU-U.S. trade talks. The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.6%, with notable declines from UK’s FTSE 100 and carmakers like Valeo and Volkswagen. Trade agreements with Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines offered some investor relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:05 IST
European Markets Tumble Amid Auto Slump and Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European markets experienced a downturn on Friday, reversing gains from the previous session, as the automotive sector saw significant declines. Investors are closely monitoring updates on EU-U.S. trade negotiations ahead of the approaching tariff deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% to 548.16 points, despite achieving a six-week high on Thursday. The index remains on track for modest weekly gains, but the UK's FTSE 100 also saw a 0.4% decrease, stepping back from its all-time peak on Thursday.

In particular, the European automobile sector suffered a 1.4% drop, largely driven by Valeo, which reduced its full-year sales forecast, causing its shares to plummet by 12.4%. Volkswagen and its truck unit Traton also faced declines, while Puma reported a substantial fall of 18.7% amid lowered full-year outlooks and weak quarterly results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025