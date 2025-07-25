Left Menu

Iran-E3 Istanbul Meeting: A Diplomatic Turning Point

Iran views its meeting with France, Britain, and Germany in Istanbul as a chance for these countries to revise their stance on Iran's nuclear issue. Iran's Foreign Ministry criticizes discussions about extending U.N. Resolution 2231, related to their 2015 nuclear deal, as irrelevant and unfounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:07 IST
Iran-E3 Istanbul Meeting: A Diplomatic Turning Point
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran announced that its meeting with the E3 group—France, Britain, and Germany—in Istanbul offers the trio an opportunity to rethink their positions on Iran's nuclear program.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, expressed in an interview with IRNA that discussions on extending U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 are regarded by Iran as 'doubly meaningless and baseless.' This resolution, part of the 2015 agreement where Iran agreed to curb its nuclear enrichment, will expire in October.

The resolution afforded major powers the right to reinstate U.N. sanctions on Iran, an outcome Tehran seems eager to prevent as the expiration date approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025