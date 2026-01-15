Left Menu

Germany Deploys Soldiers to Greenland Amid U.S. Territorial Tensions

Germany deploys its first soldiers to Greenland following Sweden and Norway's similar actions after U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for control of the island. Trump considers the mineral-rich Greenland critical for U.S. security to prevent Russian or Chinese occupation, escalating tensions with European allies.

Updated: 15-01-2026 00:31 IST
Germany is set to send its first soldiers to Greenland on Thursday, a move that follows recent deployments by Sweden and Norway. This decision comes amid heightened tensions driven by President Donald Trump's demand for U.S. control over the island, a German government spokesperson confirmed.

More than a dozen reconnaissance troops will be dispatched as per the deployment strategy reported by Bild newspaper. Trump has emphasized the strategic importance of the mineral-rich island for U.S. security interests, which he believes are threatened by potential Russian or Chinese influence.

The rhetoric from Washington has put European allies in a challenging position, and relations with the United States have been strained due to these maneuvers. The geopolitical uncertainties regarding Greenland's control continue to unfold as European nations respond to U.S. expectations.

