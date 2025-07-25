Leadership Shift at Nayara Energy Amid EU Sanctions

Nayara Energy, backed by Russian interests, has named Sergey Denisov as its new chief executive, replacing Alessandro des Dorides. The transition comes in the wake of European Union sanctions against the company, according to sources on Friday.

The decision to appoint Denisov, a long-time company veteran, was finalized in a board meeting held on Wednesday, insiders revealed. Despite inquiries, Mumbai-based Nayara Energy has yet to issue a formal response regarding the change in leadership.

The previous CEO, des Dorides, who assumed his role at Nayara Energy in April 2024, did not comment on his departure. Meanwhile, Nayara and India have criticized the EU's sanctions as unilateral, maintaining their opposition to the bloc's measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)