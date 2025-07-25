Left Menu

Leadership Shift at Nayara Energy Amid EU Sanctions

Nayara Energy appoints Sergey Denisov as its new CEO following EU sanctions. The move comes after Alessandro des Dorides resigned, amid geopolitical tensions between the EU, Russia, and India. India does not support the EU sanctions. Denisov has been part of Nayara since 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:17 IST
Leadership Shift at Nayara Energy Amid EU Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nayara Energy, backed by Russian interests, has named Sergey Denisov as its new chief executive, replacing Alessandro des Dorides. The transition comes in the wake of European Union sanctions against the company, according to sources on Friday.

The decision to appoint Denisov, a long-time company veteran, was finalized in a board meeting held on Wednesday, insiders revealed. Despite inquiries, Mumbai-based Nayara Energy has yet to issue a formal response regarding the change in leadership.

The previous CEO, des Dorides, who assumed his role at Nayara Energy in April 2024, did not comment on his departure. Meanwhile, Nayara and India have criticized the EU's sanctions as unilateral, maintaining their opposition to the bloc's measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025