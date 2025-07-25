Left Menu

Investors Take a Breather: Wall Street Futures Steady Amid Trade Talks

Investors paused after record closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, focusing on trade negotiations ahead of a tariff deadline. Major U.S. indices remained on course for weekly gains, spurred by recent trade deals and positive earnings reports, despite some corporate setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:43 IST
Investors Take a Breather: Wall Street Futures Steady Amid Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street futures remained steady on Friday morning as investors took a pause following record-breaking closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in the previous session. Attention is now concentrated on upcoming trade negotiations ahead of next week's tariff deadline.

By 05:41 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis had increased by 61 points (0.14%), S&P 500 E-minis were up 5.75 points (0.09%), while Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropped slightly by 1.75 points (0.01%). Although the Dow slipped 0.7% in Thursday's session, it is still near its all-time high, last touched in December.

The positive trajectory of the major indices this week has been supported by recent trade agreements with nations like Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. As investors await potential deals with the European Union and South Korea, the focus is also on U.S. monetary policy and the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025