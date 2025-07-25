Investors Take a Breather: Wall Street Futures Steady Amid Trade Talks

Wall Street futures remained steady on Friday morning as investors took a pause following record-breaking closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in the previous session. Attention is now concentrated on upcoming trade negotiations ahead of next week's tariff deadline.

By 05:41 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis had increased by 61 points (0.14%), S&P 500 E-minis were up 5.75 points (0.09%), while Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropped slightly by 1.75 points (0.01%). Although the Dow slipped 0.7% in Thursday's session, it is still near its all-time high, last touched in December.

The positive trajectory of the major indices this week has been supported by recent trade agreements with nations like Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. As investors await potential deals with the European Union and South Korea, the focus is also on U.S. monetary policy and the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting.

