Italy Withdraws from World University Games After Gymnast's Injury

Italy has withdrawn from the World University Games in Essen, Germany, following a severe injury to gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli. The 23-year-old athlete suffered a serious neck injury during his routine, prompting immediate hospital care and subsequent surgery, as confirmed by the Italian news agency ANSA on Friday.

The mishap occurred during the men's artistic gymnastics team competition. Bonicelli fell from the rings during the third rotation, sustaining an injury that required urgent medical attention. On-site health officials provided initial care before transferring him to a nearby hospital.

In light of the emotional turmoil caused by the incident, the Italian team opted to withdraw from the competition. The Italian Gymnastics Federation announced the decision, emphasizing the team's need to prioritize their emotional well-being at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)