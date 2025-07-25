Left Menu

Italy Withdraws from World University Games After Gymnast's Injury

Italy pulled out from the World University Games in Essen after gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli sustained a serious neck injury from a fall, necessitating surgery. The emotional impact of the incident led the Italian team to withdraw. The athlete was expedited to a local hospital for emergency care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:24 IST
Italy has withdrawn from the World University Games in Essen, Germany, following a severe injury to gymnast Lorenzo Bonicelli. The 23-year-old athlete suffered a serious neck injury during his routine, prompting immediate hospital care and subsequent surgery, as confirmed by the Italian news agency ANSA on Friday.

The mishap occurred during the men's artistic gymnastics team competition. Bonicelli fell from the rings during the third rotation, sustaining an injury that required urgent medical attention. On-site health officials provided initial care before transferring him to a nearby hospital.

In light of the emotional turmoil caused by the incident, the Italian team opted to withdraw from the competition. The Italian Gymnastics Federation announced the decision, emphasizing the team's need to prioritize their emotional well-being at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

