SBI Life Insurance Achieves Strong Financial Growth in Mid-2025

SBI Life Insurance, a prominent name in the life insurance sector, has reported a significant rise in its financial metrics for the period ended June 30, 2025. The New Business Premium saw an increase to Rs. 7,268 crores, signifying a growth from its Rs. 7,033 crores mark a year earlier.

The company's profit after tax reached Rs. 594 crores, registering a 14% growth over the previous year. SBI Life's solvency ratio held strong at 1.96, well above the regulatory requirement, reflecting a solid financial foundation.

Additionally, the company's Assets Under Management grew by 15% to Rs. 4,75,813 crores, with a well-balanced debt-equity mix. Its diverse distribution network and commitment to customer service further reinforce SBI Life's pursuit of accessible insurance solutions across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)