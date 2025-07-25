Left Menu

SBI Life Insurance Achieves Strong Financial Growth in Mid-2025

SBI Life Insurance reports impressive financial results for mid-2025, with a New Business Premium rising to Rs. 7,268 crores and a profit after tax of Rs. 594 crores, marking a 14% growth. The company's Assets Under Management increased by 15% while maintaining a robust solvency ratio and expanding its customer base and distribution network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:15 IST
SBI Life Insurance Achieves Strong Financial Growth in Mid-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Life Insurance, a prominent name in the life insurance sector, has reported a significant rise in its financial metrics for the period ended June 30, 2025. The New Business Premium saw an increase to Rs. 7,268 crores, signifying a growth from its Rs. 7,033 crores mark a year earlier.

The company's profit after tax reached Rs. 594 crores, registering a 14% growth over the previous year. SBI Life's solvency ratio held strong at 1.96, well above the regulatory requirement, reflecting a solid financial foundation.

Additionally, the company's Assets Under Management grew by 15% to Rs. 4,75,813 crores, with a well-balanced debt-equity mix. Its diverse distribution network and commitment to customer service further reinforce SBI Life's pursuit of accessible insurance solutions across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025