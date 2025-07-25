Daring Drone-Led Rescue at Canadian Mine

In a remarkable rescue operation, three workers trapped in a gold and copper mine in Western Canada were brought to safety after more than 60 hours underground. The rescue unfolded at the Red Chris mine, operated by Newmont Corp.

Kevin Coumbs, Darien Maduke, and Jesse Chubaty, contractors with Hy-Tech Drilling, were trapped in the mine following two rockfalls. Rescue operations involved the use of advanced technology, including drones and remote-controlled equipment, to clear debris and access the trapped workers in a refuge chamber.

The operation was applauded by British Columbia's Mining and Critical Minerals Minister, Jagrup Brar. The workers were safely reunited with their families, thanks to coordinated efforts by Newmont's emergency response team.

(With inputs from agencies.)