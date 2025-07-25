Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over "Aadhaar-producing machines," says "we will also deploy that"

In a heated exchange over the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a sharp attack on BJP, alleging that the ruling party uses machines capable of generating Aadhaar and voter ID cards within minutes on election day, and asserted that the Opposition will deploy similar methods to counter them at every booth in the upcoming polls. Speaking at the Conference, Yadav said, "The BJP has a machine that can produce Aadhaar cards in five minutes, enabling them to create Aadhaar cards and voter IDs on election day. In this election, we will also buy and deploy that machine at every booth, which we learned from BJP people. BJP can easily produce plastic cards, so we want metal cards to be issued instead. We will not boycott, but we will defeat BJP together."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) protested against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The protest, which entered its fifth consecutive day, was held at Parliament's Makar Dwar. Several senior Congress leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and party leader Priyanka Gandhi, also participated in the protest. The MPs marched from the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises ahead of the start of the day's session.

The MPs were seen carrying multiple posters and a big banner which read "SIR- Attack on Democracy." The INDIA bloc MPs, at the Parliament premises, raised slogans against the Centre, chanting "Modi sarkar down down" and "Stop the attack on democracy." The MPs also tore down the posters in a symbolic gesture of rejecting the Bihar SIR.

Speaking to reporters before the protest, Kharge said, "We are fighting against that only (Special Intensive Revision exercise)." In response to the growing criticism, BJP MP Arun Govil dismissed the Opposition's concerns as baseless.

"The Opposition needs something to say, so they keep saying. They have nothing meaningful to express; it does not make sense. They are merely making noise to show they are making noise. Some people express themselves through their work; others express themselves through noise. That is the only difference," said Govil. (ANI)

