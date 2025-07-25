Left Menu

Govt will make every effort to develop a robust semiconductor ecosystem in Punjab: CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 22:24 IST
Govt will make every effort to develop a robust semiconductor ecosystem in Punjab: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government will make every possible effort to develop a robust semiconductor ecosystem in the state.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of the semiconductor industry here, the Chief Minister assured the industry of full support and cooperation, including the establishment of a dedicated semiconductor park in and around Mohali.

He said Punjab offers a conducive industrial environment, a skilled workforce, and ample resources, making it an ideal destination for semiconductor investments.

The industry, Bhagwant Mann noted, will not only spur industrial growth but also create significant employment opportunities for the youth.

Mann emphasised the vital role semiconductor chips play in modern technology, stating that they are essential components in virtually all electronic devices.

He added that semiconductors enable a wide range of functionalities from basic computation to advanced technologies. Mann highlighted the vast potential of the semiconductor industry, noting that it is currently experiencing an impressive annual growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025