MP: CM Mohan Yadav performs bhoomi pujan, inauguration of developmental works worth Rs 5313 cr in Guna

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a 'Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal River Link Project' gratitude program organised in Guna district on Friday and performed the inauguration and bhoomi pujan of various developmental works worth over Rs 5313 crores. Among the works, CM Yadav inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 604 development works costing Rs 175.76 crores and dedicated the 'Kumbhraj Major Irrigation Project' worth Rs 5138 crores. According to an official release, the project will irrigate over 30,000 hectares of agricultural land in the Guna district.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is the maternal home of rivers. To ensure that no village or field in the state is deprived of water, the state government has initiated work on three major river-linking projects in the state. The Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal River Link Project is one of them. The Guna district will receive significant benefits from both the PKC and the Kumbhraj Major Irrigation Project, as water will reach every village and field here. Additionally, the project will transform the image of the Guna district. The Chief Minister also distributed benefits to identified beneficiaries under government schemes, including Ladli Laxmi Yojana and the State Rural Livelihood Mission. He also released a guidebook focused on tourist destinations in Chachoura in the district.

The Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal River Link Project will benefit 13 districts in Chambal and Malwa, as well as 13 districts in Rajasthan. The opposition governments had opposed the PKC project and stalled it for several years. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a solution was found. With PKC's support for the Kumbhraj Major Irrigation Project, every tehsil, village, and field in Guna district will now benefit from irrigation and drinking water, the CM added. Additionally, the Chief Minister stated that since the month of Sawan has begun, Ladli Behnas will receive a gift of Rs 250 as part of their monthly aid under the Ladli Behna Yojana. From this Diwali, Ladli Behnas in the state will receive Rs 1500 per month. If the Ladli sisters work in factories, they will be given Rs 14,000 as incentive wages. Youth working in factories for employment will be given Rs 5000 as an incentive amount by the state government. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, along with the central government, the state government is giving a total of Rs 12,000 to eligible farmers, in which Rs 6000 is from the Centre and Rs 6000 from the State Government. (ANI)

