Left Menu

Political Storm in Odisha: Calls for Action Over Gangrape Case

Rising political tensions in Odisha following a gangrape case in Jagatsinghpur have led to calls for action. Congress and BJD leaders criticized the BJP-led government for failure in law enforcement and women's safety, demanding President's Rule. The accused have been arrested as police face scrutiny over inadequate preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:08 IST
Political Storm in Odisha: Calls for Action Over Gangrape Case
Congress leader Rajani Kumar Mohanty (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions are escalating in Odisha after a harrowing gangrape case surfaced from the Jagatsinghpur district. The Congress and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have accused the state's BJP-led government of administrative negligence and a failing law enforcement system, especially concerning women's safety.

Rajani Kumar Mohanty of the Congress expressed strong criticism towards the state administration, stating that continuous appeals for intervention, both within and outside the Assembly, have fallen on deaf ears. Mohanty argued that the entire state's safety has deteriorated, citing a recent incident where two men were in a long-term sexual relationship with a girl, resulting in her pregnancy, with one suspect remaining at large.

BJD leader Pratap Keshari Dev added to the condemnation, highlighting that such incidents are widespread and there seems to be a lack of preventive measures. He asserted that the Chief Minister, who also serves as the Home Minister, needs to break his silence, while ministers are reportedly more focused on potential cabinet changes than addressing law-and-order challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025