Political Storm in Odisha: Calls for Action Over Gangrape Case

Political tensions are escalating in Odisha after a harrowing gangrape case surfaced from the Jagatsinghpur district. The Congress and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have accused the state's BJP-led government of administrative negligence and a failing law enforcement system, especially concerning women's safety.

Rajani Kumar Mohanty of the Congress expressed strong criticism towards the state administration, stating that continuous appeals for intervention, both within and outside the Assembly, have fallen on deaf ears. Mohanty argued that the entire state's safety has deteriorated, citing a recent incident where two men were in a long-term sexual relationship with a girl, resulting in her pregnancy, with one suspect remaining at large.

BJD leader Pratap Keshari Dev added to the condemnation, highlighting that such incidents are widespread and there seems to be a lack of preventive measures. He asserted that the Chief Minister, who also serves as the Home Minister, needs to break his silence, while ministers are reportedly more focused on potential cabinet changes than addressing law-and-order challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)